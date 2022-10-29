Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police

The woman whose body was found in the back of this crashed pickup truck in Roseville, has been identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz.

Her last known address is in Shelby Township.

FOX 2 caught up with a friend of hers, who told me Seitz knew the man who was behind the wheel of this pickup truck when it crashed.

That man was living with her. Seitz's friend tells me that man got kicked out of the house for being abusive.

The friend tells Fox 2 off camera the woman was scared that the person of interest would eventually come back for her after he was kicked out.

FOX 2 showed the man phone video which had been posted on social media by a man named Donnie Riddle. Video shows a confrontation with the driver of the truck who is being sought by police, in the moments after the accident.

The friend said the blue pickup truck belonged to the woman who died.

The woman's cause of death has not yet been released, as police continue to investigate.