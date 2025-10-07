article

The Brief Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who was found on the shoulder of an I-96 ramp in Detroit. The woman had an abrasion on her hip and road rash, though police don't know how she suffered the injuries. An image of the woman was released by state police a day after she was recovered.



Michigan State Police have released an image of the woman found along I-96 in Detroit over the weekend.

The woman was found along the shoulder of the highway ramp leading onto Greenfield. Police say she is in her 30s and is just over five feet tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds.

She is currently receiving medical treatment.

Big picture view:

Michigan State Police were called to a ramp at I-96 leading onto Greenfield just after 10 p.m. for reports of a female lying along the shoulder.

When troopers arrived, they found a Black woman lying face down on the shoulder. She was conscious and semi-coherent, police said. They added in a post to social media that there was no evidence of her being struck by a vehicle.

According to state police, doctors who tended to her said she had an abrasion on her left hip and a road rash on her back.

"It is uncertain if she was hit by a car or possibly assaulted and then pushed out of a car," the second district said.

What you can do:

The woman has not been identified by police and is currently receiving medical treatment.

She is in her 30s, a little over five feet tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She may wear a light red or pink wig.

If you have any information on the identity of this woman or witnessed this incident, state police ask that you call 734-287-5000.