Woman found shot to death lying in the road on Detroit's west side

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death, lying in the road in a neighborhood on Detroit's west side.

A man on his way to work called 911 around 4:30 a.m. when he spotted the body in the 14000 block of Santa Rosa, which is near Livernois and Lyndon Street.

Police came to the scene and say the woman had been shot two times. Police have not released anything about her identity.

Right now police are trying to take to anyone who may have heard or seen anything out of the ordinary.

Police haven't said yet where they believe the woman may have died, or if her body was left.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.