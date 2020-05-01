Woman grieving son who died in care facility from COVID-19

It's been Steven Bodenschatz, his mom Kim, and their together until the COVID-19 pandemic separated them forever.

"I've always been with him through any hospital visit, any surgery, any anything," says Kim. But 42-year-old Steven, who also had MS and was bedridden, died April 15 while he was receiving care at a center in Dearborn Heights.

"He was in his room unable to get out of bed, so somebody had to have brought [COVID-19} into him," Kim says. "This stuff is spreading so fast so bad and honestly I don't believe the right precautions were taken."



Steven's immune system was compromised because of the bed sores he developed before he got the positive test for the coronavirus.



"I thought the pressure ulcers were bad enough but I had some hope he might be able to fight that off."



Kim says she wanted her son to wear a mask to protect him from the coronavirus, which has devastated long-term care facilities not just for seniors but younger people who need round-the-clock care there as well.

"They told me they couldn't do it, and then they told me he wouldn't leave it on," she says. "I don't care what you gotta do, I don't care if you have to tape it on him and they never would."

"You get no sense of closure. I'm still sitting here waiting for his ashes to come back."



"My message be, try not to put them in a nursing home if you don't have to. If you have any way at to keep them at home, do it."

Steven died on April 15, just days before his 43rd birthday.

FOX 2 has reached out to the nursing facility but has not yet heard back.