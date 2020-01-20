Woman in custody after man dies from gunshot wound to the stomach in Clinton Twp

A 27-year-old woman is in custody after a man died from a gunshot wound to the stomach over the weekend in Clinton Township.

The shooting happened the night of Sunday, Jan. 19 at an apartment near 16 Mile and Harper.

Police were called and found a 28-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

A woman at the apartment was taken into custody.

Police say this is an apparent domestic relationship between the two.

It's not known if charges are pending for the woman.