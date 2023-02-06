Woman investigates loud noise, shot and killed in Highland Park

The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Monday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate.

According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went outside. Once there, police said he confronted a man who was outside by his car when he was shot and killed.

Police said the shooter fled the scene.

No other details were released and anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800--SPEAK-UP.