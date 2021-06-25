Woman killed after being hit by train and getting dragged on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a train on the city's east side Friday morning.

The crash happened near St. Jean and Kercheval, near the Jefferson plant.

A woman was reportedly killed after being hit by a train and dragged a thousand feet. Police say she was traveling westbound in a gold Nissan on Kercheval when she attempted to make it around an oncoming train.

The train, traveling south struck her, before dragging her car on the tracks.

Video from the scene around 5 a.m. showed the crossing alarm going off and several police cars nearby with their lights on. The crash happened around 3 a.m.

According to Sigalert, which tracks traffic in the metro area, both west Kercheval Street and St. Jean Avenue were closed by police at the railroad crossing due to an accident investigation.

Police have yet to issue an official statement.

FOX 2's Charlie Langton confirmed the information.