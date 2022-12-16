Woman killed after Belleville man flees police, slams into SUV in Monroe County

article

A man and an innocent woman both died after a police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Monroe County.

Michigan State Police troopers and Monroe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Bedford Township just before 3 p.m. because a female was outside screaming, "I need an officer here now" as a man was driving a truck erratically in the driveway and through the front lawns of neighboring homes.

Police said the man, later identified as 46-year-old David White Jr. of Belleville, seemed highly intoxicated.

After troopers had contact with White, he fled in the truck, leading to a police chase that ended when he ran a stop sign in Whiteford Township and hit another vehicle, driven by 52-year-old, Julie Ruttkofsky of Adrian.

Both vehicles caught fire, killing White and Ruttkofsky.

Police have not confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-242-3500.