Woman killed in hit-and-run on Telegraph at Schoolcraft

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The Brief A 69-year-old woman was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run on Telegraph. The woman was crossing Telegraph at Schoolcraft when a driver struck her. The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. and Redford Township police are asking for information from the public.



Redford Township police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 69-year-old woman Sunday night.

The woman was struck by an unknown vehicle while using the crosswalk at Telegraph and Schoolcraft at the I-96 overpass.

Police say the crash took place at 11:30 p.m. when the victim was walking northbound on Telegraph from the southeast corner of the intersection.

The vehicle that struck her was traveling east on Schoolcraft, then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jacob Vance at 313-387-2561 or email him at jvance@redfordpd.org in the Redford Police Department Traffic Bureau.