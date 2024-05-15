Woman rescued from 'rape dungeon on wheels' in remote part of San Gabriel Mountains, source says

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – In a dramatic rescue in a remote area of the San Gabriel Mountains, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies saved a woman from a sexual assault inside a van described as a "rape dungeon on wheels," sources tell FOX 11.

The incident occurred approximately six miles north of Azusa, near mile marker 21 along Highway 39, according to officials with LASD. Sources said the alleged "serial rapist" had taken his 26-year-old victim to a dark turnout just off the highway.

Eduardo Sarabia was arrested on May 13. Deputies said he's a transient and an illegal immigrant from Mexico. Sarabia has been charged for two counts of forcible rape, for the incident during which he was allegedly caught, and another alleged incident the day before.

Nearby residents told FOX 11 they hope the suspect stays off the streets.

"I think it’s terrible that we can’t even be safe on the streets. It’s hard to believe the way things are today and the way they used to be. You can’t even be on public transportation with two people being stabbed. It’s scary," Azusa resident Rita Miller said.

"It’s scary. It’s not safe, you know I have kids and it worries me. It’s really scary and I’m glad he’s been caught. I’m glad that it’s over with him," added Anna Dueñas, a Duarte resident.

Deputies described Sarabia's van as a "rape dungeon on wheels," that was "disgustingly outfitted for rape." Sources said that because of the nature of the crimes, deputies believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information about these crimes was asked to contact the LASD's Special Victims Bureau.