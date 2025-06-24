Woman screams 'for 30 minutes straight' after winning $1M on Michigan Lottery scratch-off

article

A 57-year-old woman couldn't contain her excitement after scratching off a Michigan Lottery ticket and seeing that it was a $1 million winner.

"I scratched the ticket while I was on the phone with my daughter and when I scratched off the lightbulb symbol with ‘$1MIL’ next to it, I started screaming," she said. "My daughter thought something bad had happened because I kept yelling ‘No way!’"

The Montcalm County woman said the moment happened after buying a Electric 100s ticket at Zerkas General Store in Stanton.

"When I told her I won $1 million, she didn’t believe it, and honestly, I didn’t believe it either. I scanned it on the Lottery app and when $1 million came up, I think I screamed for 30 minutes straight! I’m still in awe and I can’t believe I’m actually here claiming $1 million," the winner said.

She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to buy a house, share with her family, and invest.