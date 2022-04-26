Woman sexually assaulted near Wayne State University campus in Detroit, police say

A woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday near Wayne State University in Detroit, police said.

According to the university's police, the 21-year-old victim told Detroit police that she met with the suspect and began walking with him around 3:45 a.m. The victim told police that the suspect sexually assaulted her in the area of Second Avenue and Amsterdam Street.

The suspect is described as a black man who is about 18-20 years of age, stands 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and has a scraggly beard. He was wearing a gray and black knit cap, yellow jacket, gray hoodie, light blue or gray jeans, and had a black backpack.

Wayne State police reminded students that the Safe Walk program is free 24 hours a day. Students, staff, and faculty who don't feel safe walking near campus can call 313-577-2222 and ask for a Safe Walk. If a uniformed and radio equipped cadet is available, they will walk with the caller to their destination. If no cadet is available, a uniformed officer in a marked scout car will help.