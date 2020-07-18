Woman shot and killed, Detroit Police search for 'known' suspect

One person is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning right before 3:00 in the 12700 block of Wilshire.

Detroit Police say it is alleged that the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was fatally shot by a known suspect, a 34-year-old man.

After the shooting the suspect fled the scene in a dark blue, or purple Chevy Caprice, with chrome wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

