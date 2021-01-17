Woman shot and killed in the parking lot of a lounge in Detroit

Early Sunday morning around midnight a 29-year-old woman was in the parking lot of the Buick Lounge on Detroit's west side when a suspect in a black Kia pulled up and started firing shots.

The woman was shot and sent to the hospital where she died.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time and are investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.