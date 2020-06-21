Woman shot in restaurant parking lot after argument, police search for suspects

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night around 10:30 in the 8000 block of Livernois.

Police say it is alleged that during a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a restaurant, the victim, a 37-year-old woman, was shot. She was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Suspects are being described as one black man, and three black women.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

