Woman shot on I-75 freeway stable after driving herself to the hospital

Michigan State Police are investigating after a freeway shooting Friday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. troopers were sent to northbound I-75 and Mack Ave for a witness reporting occupants of two cars shooting at each other.

When police arrived, they didn't see anything.

Around 2:00 a.m. Detroit Receiving notified Michigan State Police that a woman had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, the woman stated that she was driving northbound on I-75 at Mack when a car pulled next to her and began shooting.

The woman was able to get off the freeway and drive herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

That woman is in stable condition.

I-75 shut down for an hour to look for evidence.

Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police says so far no one has been arrested in relation to this investigation.

