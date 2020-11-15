Woman shot while allegedly sitting in her living room, police work to gather more info
DETROIT - A 31-year-old woman is recovering after someone allegedly fired shots into her home Saturday night.
Detroit police say at around 10:45, it was reported that the woman was sitting in her home in the 15200 Block of Faircrest Street, when someone fired shots into the residence and she was struck by a bullet.
The woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to the hospital - her condition is unknown.
As of right now, police have no information on a suspect.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.