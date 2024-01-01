Woman stabbed, 2 others injured in Taylor bar fight on New Year's Eve

A Woodhaven woman is recovering today after a stabbing at a bar on New Year's Eve.

It took place at Rick's Half Time Bar on Ecorse Road in Taylor after a fight broke out between women on the floor at 10 p.m.

Police say a man jumped in and stabbed one of the women multiple times. The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but her injuries are not life-threatening.



Two bystanders, a man and woman, tried to help but they were slashed trying to break up the melee.

Taylor police are still searching for the stabbing suspect and the woman involved in the original fight.

The fight started after an argument escalated. Police described the suspect as a Black male described as thin with long braided hair, armed with a knife.

The male who was cut suffered a cut on the side of his head above his ear, he was treated on scene by the fire department but refused transport.

The female suffered one stab wound to her back, she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The 28-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to another hospital for treatment.