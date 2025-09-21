Woman stabbed to death at Meijer Gas Station in Macomb County

article

A woman died after she was attacked and suffered multiple stab wounds at the Meijer Gas Station on Hall Road in Shelby Township Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the store around 5 p.m. for the attack. They found the woman with multiple injuries when they arrived. She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

The man who allegedly stabbed her had fle the scene, but was arrested a short while later.

Police said the man and victim were both Utica residents, and knew each other.

"This was not a random attack," Shelby Township police said in a release.

Police said the attack remains under investigation, but there is no threat to the public at this time.