Woman tells police she was shot and the suspect drove her to the hospital

A 24-year-old woman has reported to police that she was shot by a man, who helped her out after shots were fired.

Detroit Police say on Saturday right before 1:00 a.m., the woman reported that she was assaulted and shot by a man in the 1500 block of Taylor Street. The woman said after the incident, the man then dropped her off to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Again, the man is currently not in custody, and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Violence Unit at 313-237-2579, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

