Woman who killed motorcyclist in DUI crash in Pontiac sentenced to prison

A woman who pleaded guilty to striking and killing a motorcyclist while intoxicated in 2023 was sentenced to 2 1/2 to 15 years in prison this week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office (OSCO), 70-year-old Kirt Keenan Stalker of White Lake Township was killed in the crash on Sept. 15, 2023, which took place at the intersection of East Huron Street and northbound Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

Jessica Lenore Kellar, 31, of Waterford Township was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16 years old, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Kellar pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 and was sentenced on Wednesday.

"Crash investigators determined Kellar’s blood alcohol level at the time of the incident was 0.10%," according to the OSCO. "A driver is considered intoxicated under state law at 0.08% and above."

While driving her truck, Kellar made an improper turn in front of Stalker, who was riding a motorcycle, leading to the collision.

Stalker, despite wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene. Neither Kellar nor her 15-year-old passenger sustained any injuries.

"While I am appreciative this individual is held accountable for their actions, it continues to frustrate me that people intentionally and willfully get behind the wheel of a car after they’ve been drinking and put others at risk," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Lives are destroyed and lost through this reckless behavior and hopefully this sends a message to others to make a simple, easy choice of finding an alternative ride if they have been drinking."