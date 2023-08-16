Woman who purchased $1M lottery ticket in Detroit had to clean her glasses to believe her luck

For one Wayne County woman, she needed to clean her glasses before she was ready to believe what she was reading.

After all, in front of her were the winning numbers for a million-dollar lottery ticket.

"I usually play the Ruby Red Wild Time game, but I hadn’t been having the best luck on it," the 69-year-old told Michigan Lottery Connect. Instead, she tried a new game and picked the $1,000 Large Game.

Good thing she did since staring back at her was a life-changing amount of money.

"I scratched the ticket when I got home, and I couldn’t believe my eyes. I took my glasses off to clean them because I thought for sure I was misreading the ticket," she said. "When I put them back on and I looked the ticket over again, my eyes filled with tears of joy!"

The woman purchased the winning ticket at the 7 Mile and Tel Mini Mart, located off of Seven Mile in Detroit.

She opted for the one-time lump sum payment of $693,000.