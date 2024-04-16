Woman wins $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize after Tarot reading predicted money coming her way

article

When a Genesee County woman was told money was coming her way during a Tarot reading, she had no idea a Michigan Lottery ticket in her purse was a $500,000 winner.

"I have always told the people in my life that I was going to win the Lottery one day," said the 59-year-old. "Once a week I purchase a few instant games, and I usually always buy them from the same store. The day I won, I was on my way to a Tarot reading, so I stopped at a different store, purchased some tickets, and put them in my purse."

After buying the tickets at a BP at 3238 West Thompson Rd. in Fenton, she went to her reading, where she was told money was coming into her life.

"During my Tarot reading, I was told money would be coming into my life very soon. I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn’t even think about the Lottery tickets in my purse," she said.

She didn't realize she was a winner until later that night.

"Later that night I scratched the tickets. I saw the star symbol and thought: ‘Well at least I won my money back’ assuming it would be a $10 win. Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life!" she said.

The woman said she plans to use the money to pay off her car, take a cruise with a friend, and save.