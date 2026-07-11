Woman wounded in shooting at Great Lakes Crossing; suspect in custody

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An adult woman was hospitalized after being shot at Great Lakes Crossing on Saturday, authorities said.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in custody, and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are assisting the Auburn Hills Police Department, which is leading the investigation. Law enforcement officers remained at the scene Saturday as the investigation continued.

Additional information will be released by the Auburn Hills Police Department as it becomes available.