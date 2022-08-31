Woman's body found inside car in wooded area of Woodhaven

article

When Woodhaven police responded to a call about a vehicle parked in a wooded area Tuesday, they found a woman's body.

Officers were called to an area near Allen and King roads around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle was found with its front end angled into a small creek.

An unidentified woman was found dead inside the car. Police K-9 searched the area, but no one else was found.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released a cause of death. The woman's body is with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, while Michigan State Police will be analyzing the vehicle.