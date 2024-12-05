Woman's Michigan Lottery winning streak includes $1.54M jackpot

article

A woman who said she had been on a winning streak while playing the Michigan Lottery couldn't believe it when she won $1.54 million.

"I have been pretty lucky playing Fast Cash and Club Keno lately, so winning this jackpot prize is the icing on the cake!" the 53-year-old Genesee County woman said.

She bought a Jackpot Slots ticket at Beacon & Bridge Market in Fenton on Nov. 11.

"Jackpot Slots is my favorite Fast Cash game, and I play it regularly," she said. "I looked the ticket over right after I bought it and saw I’d won, but I had to scan it on the Lottery app to be sure I was seeing things right. When the winning amount of $1.54 million came up on the screen, I immediately called my husband to tell him the good news!"

The woman plans to use the money to buy a new car and invest the rest of the cash.