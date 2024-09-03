Women climb Detroit bus to twerk during street takeover by more than 100 party-goers

A social media video showed a Greenfield and Seven Mile takeover as more than 100 people stormed the streets surrounding a city bus.

Two women in the crowd of more than 100 people who partied in the street climbed up on the front of a bus. The driver was helpless, he was surrounded.

Tay and Jay, they called themselves, said they are bummed they missed it last Saturday morning.

"Seven Mile turned up that night and to all the shaky butts that night, I'm so glad y'all came out," quipped Tay, after seeing the video.

Not everyone is as enthusiastic about those so-called shaky butts, namely Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams.

"It just boggles the imagination that people are out there just doing this," he said.

FOX 2 is told that DPD’s illegal block party detail – broke up a party that started at the Quarter Pass 7 rental hall, and spilled out into the streets - which is not allowed.

"At about 2:48 (a.m.) they cleared, all the officers were gone," Williams said. "(At about) 2:58 we basically had an intersection take over."

Drivers doing donuts in the street, dancing on the bus and downright disrespect – to the neighbors.

"They be all parked up and down the streets throwing out trash," said Larry Long who lives in the area.

Long is 70 years old and is frustrated, but feels like his hands are tied.

"You can't talk to them about anything," he said. "They get upset, mad, or some of them get out their guns. And they want to act crazy, and stupid and foolish. It's best not to say anything to them."

And that’s when Detroit police comes in.

"As soon as we activated lights and sirens, within two minutes they were gone," Williams said.

They scattered in every direction – making it tough to catch them. But this now-viral video is making dpd’s job a whole lot easier.

"Keep videotaping, keep allowing us the opportunity to see who you are," he said. "We're coming for you."

Detroit police are looking for people who were there with the possibility of tickets for disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of public property and even viewing a drag race.