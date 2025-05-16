Women in the Detroit Police and Fire honored for courage and setting examples

The Brief Women in the Detroit Police and Fire Departments are being honored. Nashanique Webster runs toward fires, to keep people safe. Detroit Police Sergeant Demeisha Fambro was also nominated.



They serve with strength, skill, and selflessness, but now it’s their moment to be celebrated.

Big picture view:

Women in the Detroit Police and Fire Departments are being honored not just for their courage, but for the example they set.

Nashanique Webster runs toward fires, to keep people safe. But for her, it was a quiet moment at a community event that stands out most.

"A lady came up to me and she just gave me a hug," she said. "She was like, you know, I'm so happy to see you, I'm so happy to see you guys are doing this and I'm even more so to see a woman. So that felt good."

Webster is a Detroit firefighter and, as a female first responder, she’s exactly who this moment is meant to spotlight.

The message: We have incredible women protecting our city, women whose professionalism, integrity, dedication, and excellence are nothing short of exemplary.

Detroit Police Sergeant Demeisha Fambro was also nominated. She’s driven by a deep connection to her hometown, a passion for mentoring and a lifelong love of law enforcement.

"I’m such a people person," she said. "You put the two together it’s just awesome. You can bridge that gap."

Dig deeper:

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation hosts the annual Women in Blue event, celebrating standout members of DPD and DFD.

In 2025, Webster and Fambro are among the best of the best.

"It’s an honor. It’s a privilege. And I don’t take it lightly. I’m just happy to be in that spotlight and to be with such a great group of women," Fambro said.

"I’d just like to let young women know — you can do this job. Put your mind to it. Be strong. You’ll succeed in this too," Webster said.

The award winners, chosen by department leadership, will be announced Thursday at the Women in Blue ceremony.