Women's History Month: Chrysler Brand CEO shares experience, advice

Christine Feuell, the Brand CEO for Chrysler, is the first woman at the helm in the automaker's almost century of existence.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to take on such an honorable role like this," she said "I'm most excited about just restoring and revitalizing this brand that's been alive for almost a hundred years."

Electrification transforming the industry, consumers concerned about the environment and the economy, as the world emerges from the pandemic, supply chain issues persist and so much more.

"We have the crisis going on in Eastern Europe and that's top of mind for people - fuel prices, and inflation are escalating," Feuell said.

Christine Feuell

Feuell has only been in her new position for six months but appreciates the challenges ahead.

"It was really the detours I took in different industries and particularly tech that set me up really well for this role," she said.

Feuell began her career in the automotive industry at Ford, but before Stellantis was chief commercial officer at Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, integrating hardware and software in supply chain automation -- experience that would prove priceless

"Be open to new opportunities - you'll learn more from what you don't know than by continuing a very familiar path," Feuell said.

It's what she tells her twin daughters and the women she mentors.

"We need to make sure that we're setting women up and giving them the advice and guidance about which roles to pursue to play to their strengths and to make them feel like they're able to be developed, included, and welcomed," she said.

She said with fewer than 20% of leadership positions held by women today - Stellantis is making progress with nine women in executive leadership roles.

Feuell urges other women to seek out mentors to help them achieve their goals, and she says don't be afraid to fail.

"Be curious and look for those opportunities that stretch you, that challenge you, that might be a little scary and unfamiliar because that's where you're going to learn and grow," she said.