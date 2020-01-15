Woodward Corner Market opening in Royal Oak Jan. 29

The new grocery store at 13 Mile and Woodward is set to open later this month. Woodward Corner Market is set to open on Jan. 29, 2020, and will feature local products.

One of those products is Marcia's Munchies.

Owner Marcia Nodle joined us on The Nine, along with store manager Natalie Rubino to tell us more about the grand opening. You can hear from them in the video player above and get Marcia's cherry pops roasted chicken recipe below.

CHERRY POPS ROASTED CHICKEN

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, in

pieces

1 jar Marcia's Munchies

CHERRY POPS

3 sprigs rosemary

3 sprigs on thyme

Olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

Directions

CHERRY POPS ROASTED CHICKEN

PREPARATION:

10MIN COOKING: 60MIN Preheat oven to 350°

Brush chicken with olive oil Season well with salt, pepper, chopped rosemary and thyme

Pour ¾ of the brine from 1 jar of CHERRY POPS over chicken, cover and marinate for 2 hours

Drain the marinade and place the chicken in a roasting pan

Roast in oven for 30 minutes

Remove from the oven, add CHERRY POPS from the jar to the roasting pan.

Return to the oven and continue roasting for another 30 minutes

Remove from the oven.

Chicken should be evenly browned Sprinkle with rosemary and thyme leaves