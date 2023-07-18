Road construction and the Woodward Dream Cruise; which of the two Michigan traditions would win out?

One is the bane of commuters around the state. The other pays homage to Detroit as the car capital that it is. Both are a testament to the regional society's connection with its roads, cars, and trucks.

But when the weekend of Aug. 19 rolls around along Michigan's most historic roadway, it will be the classic cars that take priority.

Under a major round of construction, Woodward Avenue between Eight and 10 Mile in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge is being reshaped into a more modern form of transportation for everyone.

By the time work is done, the two-mile stretch of Woodward will have two fewer lanes, safer walkways for pedestrians, and more visibility for turning motorists. The expected completion date for the makeover is this fall.

But during the Woodward Dream Cruise, none of that will be evident.

"The goal is that all of the Woodward corridor will be cleaned up for the dream cruise," said. Sommer Realy with the Downtown Development Authority in Ferndale. "There will be no construction from Friday through Sunday."

While the dream cruise extends all the way from Detroit's northern border to Pontiac in Oakland County, many of the pre-driving traditions start in Ferndale, including a ribbon cutting and speech from the Oakland County Executive, who will be the Master of Ceremony for the event.

There will also be a historical emergency vehicle parade that will help kick off the event on the 18th at 5:30 p.m.

Even without the traffic barrels present, there will be signs of the improvement coming to Woodward - including on Troy Street where the newly-built pedestrian crosswalk will be up and running. As part of the road work spearheaded by the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crosswalks were moved back from the road, giving enough space for turning vehicles to approach Woodward without blocking walkers and cyclists.

In more ways than one, this will be the dream cruises' last event on a more traditional Woodward. After this year, there will be a greater emphasis on other forms of mobility on the street.

That's not a rejection of what the dream cruise stands for, Realy says. In fact, it's a celebration of what the event has always been about.

"(the construction) is a really big deal. Overall, what is taking place is work that supports the future of what the dream cruise is," she said. "Thinking of the future of going to three lanes, the reality of it possibly changing is what the dream cruise has always been about.

"It's actually welcoming more types of mobility. The future is multiple modes of transportation so the road diet represents that."

The Woodward Dream Cruise is scheduled from Aug. 18-19. Find more information here.