Ferndale, Pleasant Ridge to reduce driving lanes on Woodward in favor of bike lanes

Big changes are coming to Woodward Avenue by way of less space to drive and more space to bike.

The central artery in and out of Detroit into Oakland County is getting a lane reduction on both sides of the roadway. In its space will be a bike lane to accommodate more cycling traffic while making things safer for the residents that walk through its downtown.

"We really do need to offer a safer environment to people who live in Ferndale, and who life coming to our walkable city," said Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana.

Piana says she sees parents pulling their kids on buggies - a sign people like using alternative forms of transportation. And most of the city is a pretty walkable place, she says. But not Woodward.

"You'll still be able to park on Woodward and go into the stores, the parking will just be one lane over," she said.

Woodward Avenue isn't as busy as it once was. Some 100,000 cars used to drive the roadway every day. Now, it's down to just 40,000. Ferndale has also leaned into its identity as being a destination city and its officials have pushed to make it more friendly to alternative traveling options.

Not everyone is excited about the plan. Some see the decision as an expensive one that will create a mess for drivers.

"How can you turn right? How can you turn left?" said George Gize, owns Assaggi Bistro in Ferndale. "It's a big mess. They are spending money for nothing."

The $2.3 million price tag is a mix of federal and local money that will be coordinated by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Ferndale will contribute a 30% match - about $1.3 million. Pleasant Ridge, which is also reducing a lane of Woodward, is contributing $140,000.

The local funds are sourced from state taxes on gasoline and vehicle registrations.

MDOT had already planned routine maintenance for Woodward in 2022. It's part of a larger re-imagining of the Woodward corridor between Eight Mile and I-696.

But Woodward Avenue's centrality is too important, says Gize.

"Woodward is one of the main arteries in your system in your heart. Leave it as is."

Public meetings are expected in the near future. Project design will start in April and work is expected by August.