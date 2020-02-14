Worker injured in retaining wall collapse on M-10 at 7 Mile
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A worker was injured when a portion of the retaining wall collapsed on the Lodge Freeway at Seven Mile Road Friday night.
The stretch of wall is about a quarter of a mile which collapsed injuring the worker. It is unclear how injured the worker is.
Michigan State Police has closed the freeway to conduct the investigation along with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
