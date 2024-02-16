Workers at Marathon Petroleum’s Detroit refinery authorize strike

Members of Teamsters Local 283 voted this week to authorize a strike at Marathon Petroleum’s Detroit refinery.

According to the union, 95% of members voted in favor of the strike. The union, which represents 270 people at the refinery, said its members want higher wages and better schedules.

"Though Marathon Petroleum made nearly $10 billion in revenue in 2023 on the backs of Teamsters, the company claims to not have enough to pay their workers their fair share," said Steve Hicks, the president of Local 283. "If Marathon won’t offer the Teamsters whose labor makes them profitable a fair contract, workers are going to withhold their labor. This overwhelming strike authorization should send a clear message to Marathon that Teamsters are committed to getting what they deserve."

The union represents workers under a wide variety of job classifications, Teamsters said, such as field operators and chemists. They have been working without a contract since the most recent one expired on Jan. 31.

"We are essential workers that work around the clock to ensure the plant keeps running and keeps making Marathon money," said Jeff Tricoff, a relief operator at the refinery. "Marathon has made record profits for the last few years by ramping up production and cutting costs, but we don’t want our contract to be a part of their cost cutting efforts. Our role in Marathon’s success should be rewarded with a strong union contract that includes competitive wages and fair language to increase work life balance and morale in the plant."



