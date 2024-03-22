Kate Middleton cancer announcement draws worldwide reaction

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis has sparked well-wishes and reactions worldwide.

The Princess of Wales, 42, announced the diagnosis in a video released by Buckingham Palace Friday. She didn’t say what type of cancer she is being treated for, and

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate continued, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing absolutely everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time; It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis, in a way that’s appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer recently, said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace. He had remained in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law" in the past weeks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a message of support. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Fox News Digital.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said she "has the support of the whole country as she continues her recovery."

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," Sunak said on X, formerly Twitter. "In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.

"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready."

At the daily White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House is "incredibly sad to hear of the news."

"We wish her a full recovery," Jean-Pierre said.

Kate Middleton's disappearance

A screen displays a news report, as Catherine, The Princess of Wales announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The internet began to speculate in recent weeks about Kate's "disappearance," after she has been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

A flurry of claims emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and her health condition.

Kensington Palace had given little detail about Kate’s condition beyond saying it wasn’t cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April. Kate said it had been thought that her condition was non-cancerous until tests revealed the diagnosis.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits," she said in the video released Friday. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

The Associated Press and FOX's Stephanie Weaver contributed to this report.