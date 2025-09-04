Worldwide vehicle smuggling operation busted in Metro Detroit, 8 arrested

The Brief A massive auto theft bust in Metro Detroit led to several arrests, according to police. The vehicles were stolen in Metro Detroit over the last two years, from manufacturer storage lots and even people's homes. Fourteen locations were raided on Thursday, including one in Dearborn.



It's the biggest auto theft bust in Michigan history, an international smuggling ring that started in Metro Detroit.

Big picture view:

Investigators have halted a plot to ship hundreds of high-end stolen vehicles overseas. The vehicles were stolen in Metro Detroit over the last two years, from manufacturer storage lots and even people's homes.

It was a sophisticated operation that began with thieves stealing the cars, which were then bought by so-called brokers and smuggled overseas.

"We are looking at right now at least 400 vehicles that have been seized involved in this incident alone, with a value of over $400 million," said Dearborn Police Corporal Dan Bartok.

Many were sent overseas to countries like Iraq and Dubai were some of the destinations.

Even Jordan and Ghana were involved, with forged paperwork used to get the vehicles out of town. In one case, shipping containers full of high-end SUVs were disguised as antifreeze.

Dig deeper:

Fourteen locations were raided on Thursday, including one in Dearborn off Prospect. Shipping containers with stolen vehicles inside were cracked open, and the vehicles were hauled off by Homeland Security Investigations, Dearborn Police, and other partners.

"Over a two-year investigation, eight people are in custody with criminal charges, and we are looking at more charges," said Bartok.