Wrong-way driver suspected of being drunk stopped on Livernois in Troy

article

A suspected drunk driver was stopped going the wrong way on Livernois in Troy on Sept. 7.

The backstory:

Police say the 29-year-old woman was going northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic in a 2019 Jeep Compass near E. Wattles.

After officers initiated the traffic stop, officers spoke with the woman, from Clinton Township, and suspected she was intoxicated.

The driver was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, which she did, but the officers noted she performed poorly.

She submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of .162%.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Troy police lock-up facility, where she was read her Chemical Test Rights and agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with results of .191% and .192%.

The case was forwarded to the Detective Bureau for appropriate charges.