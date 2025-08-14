The Wurst Bar in Ypsilanti closing soon - 'Something new is brewing'

article

The Brief Ypsilanti's The Wurst Bar is closing on Aug. 24. The restaurant said something new is planned for the space on West Cross Street.



The Wurst Bar in Ypsilanti is closing, but according to the restaurant, something new is in the works.

On Wednesday, the bratwurst restaurant on West Cross Street shared that Aug. 24 would be the last day.

"This location will be going through renovations, and while we are sad to say goodbye to The Wurst Bar, we're excited to share that something new is brewing," the business wrote on social media.

The restaurant near Eastern Michigan University's campus has been a gathering place with arcade games and a pool table. A few years ago, though, the restaurant downsized, taking away some of that hangout space.