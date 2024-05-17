WWII vet celebrates 105th birthday in Bloomfield Hills

Walker Oglesby celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday.

He was alongside friends, family, and military members honored to celebrate it with him. After all, Oglesby played an instrumental role in World War II. Scott Hiipakka, a brigadier general with the Michigan Army National Guard said Walker served in the 80th heavy single battalion.

"He was responsible for hanging telephone wires across Europe so he served In the United States Army for two years and his service was instrumental in helping the allied campaign to be able to, from a communications perspective, be able to communicate complex messages as well as simple communications through telephone lines," he said.

Of course, a lot else has happened across the more than a century of time he's spent on Earth.

"I mean 105? It doesn’t happen every day," said Deborah Oglesby, his daughter.

The celebration was filled with military tributes and music - as well as with birthday cake and a little entertainment.