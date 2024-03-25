Man sets self on fire during arrest for fatal stabbing, Wyandotte police say

article

A 59-year-old man is in custody after he fatally stabbed his girlfriend and then set himself on fire during his arrest, police said.

Sung Ho Jin is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and coworker, a 55-year-old woman, in an apartment in the 2700 block of 10th Street in Wyandotte, according to a police release. He allegedly also stole her vehicle.

On March 23, the victim's co-workers called the Wyandotte Police Department to report that she had not come into work for several days, police released. When officers showed up at the victim's apartment, they found her dead inside.

The suspect, Jin, "was located in Akron, Ohio by the Akron Police Department" on Monday, according to the release. "He was still (driving) the victim’s vehicle."

Jin led officers on a brief car chase, police said. He then stopped the vehicle, got out, brandished a knife, reentered the car, and intentionally set himself on fire inside it.

While ablaze, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle again and the flames were extinguished.

Jin was taken to an Ohio hospital where he is in police custody. He is still in critical condition – being treated for second degree, and possible third degree, burns.

"Wyandotte Police detectives are preparing the necessary reports and investigation material to forward to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for review and issuing of charges," according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.