Wyandotte police search for missing man last seen leaving hospital in 2017

Wyandotte police are looking for a man who has been missing since 2017.

William Ellis, 29, was last seen leaving Wyandotte Henry Ford Hospital on Nov. 22, 2017.

Police said Ellis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyandotte Police Department at 734-324-4405 or D/Sgt. Ken Groat at 734-324-4431.