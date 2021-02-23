WYCD outdoor ice garden challenge raises money for Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House is about to get a handsome donation, thanks to two good friends who are ready to brave the cold to help kids who need it.

Steve Grunwald of WYCD radio challenged his good friend Jeff Schneider, the general sales manager at Szott Automotive Group to a friendly, but frigid, wager for four days.

Grunwald and Schneider are asking the community to donate money in either of their names. Whoever raises $50,000 first gets to come in from the cold. The other one stays out until Friday.

"Live out there 12 hours in the cold and then times it by two, it is hard to get warm, it is going to be a challenge," Grunwald said.

FOX 2 caught up with Grunwald just a few minutes before he met his friend outside the Ronald McDonald House in Detroit, which will get the cash raised from this friendly battle. The Ronald McDonald House provides care and comfort to kids dealing with serious health issues.

Advertisement

Grunwald knows a lot of big country stars and many of them are donating

"Dirks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelly, Lady A, Luke Brian, and every single one of them has made a nice donation in the favor of team Szott," Grunwald quipped.

If you would like to donate, go to https://www.radio.com/wycd/events/grunwald-in-the-ice-garden