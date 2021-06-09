"XL Fleet" tech center opens, officials say it will boost the states growing EV economy

article

Michigan's governor, business owners, and other public officials celebrated the opening of a new electric vehicle technology center in Wixom on Wednesday.

XL Fleet's new Fleet Electrification Technology Center targets research and development for electrifying the automotive industry. Gretchen Whitmer said the facility "reinforces our reputation" as the diving capital of the world.

"This investment by XL Fleet will create nearly 50 good-paying, high-skill jobs and help us continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work," she said in a release.

In addition to boosting the state's status for the growing electric vehicle economy, it will also add 49 jobs to the area as well.

The project received a $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

According to experts, XL Fleet is one of the top companies that provide solutions for vehicle electrification solutions and plan to generate a total investment of $1.2 million for this project.

"The grand opening of our Fleet Electrification Technology Center in Michigan marks a milestone for XL Fleet as we expand our footprint into this highly strategic location, positioning us to add capacity to the exceptional talent we already have in-house," said XL Fleet CEO Dimitri Kazarinoff.

Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President Josh Hundt of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation says this project helps support the state's rich and diverse mobility ecosystem.

"XL Fleet's new R&D facility will drive new advancements in future mobility and further demonstrate that Michigan is the place where manufacturing and technology converge," said Hundt.

According to the MEDC, XL Fleets opening is a part of a series of electrification investments following the announcement of the new state-of-the-art Magna International facility.

That project is expected to generate $70.1 million in private investments and create 304 jobs.