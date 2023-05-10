Yates opens Friday for your summer cider and donut fix

article

You don't need to wait until the fall for cider and donuts from Yates.

The Rochester Hills cider mill opens Friday.

Yates offers everything from cider and donuts to ice cream, honey, jams, fruit butter, and more. Oh, and fritters on Fridays. Preorder fritters here.

The mill is at 1950 E Avon Rd.

Due to construction, you must access Yates from the Dequindre and Avon round-about and bridge intersection