The Brief Miss Wayne County wore her hijab during the Memorial Day parade, sparking negative commentary about the decision. But Ameera Hashwi has always promised to be her authentic self, and hit back at critics.



Ameera Hashwi has held the title as Miss Wayne County for nearly a year while working as an attorney and pushing a platform of physical wellness and being her authentic self.

And that included her appearance during the City of Dearborn's Memorial Day Parade. Being her authentic self also included wearing her hijab, a traditional garb worn by Muslim women.

But not everyone liked her decision to sport the attire.

Local perspective:

Video from Hashwi's appearance during Monday's parade included her waving to community members from the back of a convertible. She had an American flag with her.

Some heckled her while others offered negative commentary on social media, calling her decision and clothes unpatriotic.

But that's not was Hashwi sees: "I am very aware of these comments. That being said, I do my best to not let them bother me."

What they're saying:

"Being Muslim does not stop me from living my American dream," she said. "I think a lot of people tend to forget how America was founded. It’s a big melting pot of people with different cultures, different religions, different races. I can be me, I can celebrate America and love America while still being Muslim."

In response to the controversy and the question "who should represent Wayne County," she said the residents.

"It's the people who live in Wayne County, the people who work in Wayne County, the people who know Wayne County in and out because they’re here and they’re ready to serve Wayne County," she Hashwi.

Ameera Hashwi

Zoom out:

Wayne County includes residents of Dearborn and Dearbon Heights, which is one of the largest Muslim populations in the country.

The executive director of the Miss Wayne County Scholarship Pageant also chimed in about the incident.

"Representation matters and what I really like to see is in instances when she is in the parade and other little girls are looking up to her and thinking ‘Wow that is something I can do to’ and it never occurred to them until they saw Ameera," said Sheila Sigro.

What's next:

Hashwi will compete for the Miss Michigan title next month. If she wins there, she will enter the Miss America competition. Regardless of what stage she is on, she promises to continue wearing her hijab.