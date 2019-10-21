You can go beyond Detroit airport security without a ticket with this new pass

A new program at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport allows visitors without tickets to go beyond security into the terminal starting this week.

DTW Destination Pass program members can go through security the same as any other passenger but without a ticket to maybe spend more time with a loved one leaving on a flight, surprise a traveler who is arriving at the airport, or hang out at the airport's shops and restaurants.

The program is available between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at both terminals and limited to 75 visitor passes per day. You must apply for a pass on the airport's website the day before and wait for an approval email. After that, you'll get detailed instructions via email.

Detroit Metro Airport in the United States. Express tram used to transport passengers from one end of the terminal to the other. (Photo by: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"The new regulations allow us to expand our gate pass program that already exists for our Westin hotel guests," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "Now we can welcome more community members into our home to create memorable moments-from watching planes to greeting family and friends."

This pilot program is expected to end on January 5, 2020. For more information on the program, click here.