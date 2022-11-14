You can start booking your Memorial Day campsites at Michigan state parks soon

article

If you're already thinking about summer camping, you can soon book your tent and RV sites at Michigan state park campsites.

These campsites, as well as harbor slip reservations, can be booked up to six months in advance, meaning that Memorial Day Weekend rentals can be made starting Nov. 26.

Reservations for overnight lodging accommodations, including cabins, yurts, safari tents, and lodges, can be made up to a year in advance, so you can book these now.

Make reservations here.