'You have disappointed Alim McNeil'; Lions respond to leak of new uniforms

Alim McNeil isn't happy.

The Detroit Lions nose tackle said as much in a video posted by the team after an apparent leak of the upcoming uniform reveal.

"Who ever leaked the uniform video, we appreciate it. We appreciate you ruining all the hard work we put in," McNeil said in post on the social media platform X. "Video coming soon."

The draft is in town, the Lions are on a roll, and hype is building for what hopes to be another unforgettable season. To capitalize on that momentum, the Lions had planned on revealing new uniform designs for the 2024 season.

The big reveal was intended for Thursday night. Instead, images of the new jerseys found themselves on the internet several hours too soon.