'You just do what you're trained' - Sterling Heights first responders honored for saving infant

On Friday Sterling Heights Police Officer Thomas Potts and other first responders were honored for their heroic actions on Feb. 19th.

The Macomb County Board of Commissioners recognized them for saving the now, 18-month-old infant.

911 Operator: "What's going on with the baby?"

Caller: "He's not breathing."

Video from Potts' body camera captured the desperate attempts to save the child's life. Potts was dispatched to the Dream Dollar Home Goods store after a call that the then, 15-month-old infant was not breathing. Potts, with seven years on the job, jumped into action determined to keep the baby alive.

"Come on, buddy," he said while doing light compressions on the child.

Truly a team effort - first responders arrived at the scene and other officers already in the area shut down every single intersection from 15 Mile and Ryan all the way to Corewell Health hospital. Together, all of them gave this baby a fighting chance.

"There was no time to really think about what you're doing and just relying on your training," Potts said. "So, it was so quick, you just do what you're trained."

Officer Potts, a man of few words - but they are all the right ones. Thanks to him this beautiful baby boy has a full life ahead of him.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again to my dying words, we have the best - not the second best - we have the best fire department, and as far as I'm concerned, the best police department in the State of Michigan," said Joseph Roman, Macomb County Board of Commissioners.