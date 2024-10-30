Donald Trump to rally in Warren on Friday as final push heats up ahead of election

article

Just days before election day, former President Donald Trump will host a rally in Warren.

Trump will speak at Macomb Community College on Friday. This visit will be the second time the former president has visited the city while on this year's campaign trail; he held a town hall in Warren in September.

During the rally, he is expected to discuss inflation and the economy, along with what his administration plans to do to help the auto industry as he makes his final appeal to voters in Michigan. He was last in the state last weekend, when he spent both Friday and Saturday campaigning.

Tickets to the Warren event can be reserved here.

Michigan is a swing state where polls show the election will be close.

An average of nine polls, the most recent on Oct. 30, shows Vice President Kamala Harris with a 1.6% lead in Michigan, a swing state with 15 electoral votes.